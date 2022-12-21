Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.08

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.08 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.95 ($0.49). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 396,136 shares traded.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33.

Insider Activity at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £1,632.24 ($1,982.80).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

