Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

