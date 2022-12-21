Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.75.

CBRL stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

