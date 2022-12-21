Credit Suisse Group Downgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.62.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

