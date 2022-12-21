Credit Suisse Group Downgrades BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.62.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance
NYSE BJ opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
