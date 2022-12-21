Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.
Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE CS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.
