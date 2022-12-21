Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 3.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE CS opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,618,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

