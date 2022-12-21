Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $457.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $495.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

