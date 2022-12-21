Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cowen lowered Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.