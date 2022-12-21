Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

CRLBF has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.29.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $518.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.49 million. Analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

