Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CROX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.57.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $140.90.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Crocs by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

