Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $852,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $309,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

