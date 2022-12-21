Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,613 shares of company stock worth $3,052,023 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

