D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.5 %

DHI stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $321,576. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

