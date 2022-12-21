DA Davidson Raises Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $40.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,072,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

