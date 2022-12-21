Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($54.26) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €48.82 ($51.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €51.25. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a one year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

