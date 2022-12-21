DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

