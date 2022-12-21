DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

