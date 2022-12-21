DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,261.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 129,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,261.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott Kelley Moore purchased 13,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares in the company, valued at $472,044.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.71 and a beta of 1.35. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.