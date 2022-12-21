DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ashland by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ashland by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ashland by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

