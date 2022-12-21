DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 5,488 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 229,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 209,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after acquiring an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BOND stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.77. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

