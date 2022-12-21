DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $245.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average of $238.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

