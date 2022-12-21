DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,143 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.6% during the third quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 78.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

