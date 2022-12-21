DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 395 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

