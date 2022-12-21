DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,052 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

