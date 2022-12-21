DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

