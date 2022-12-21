DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

