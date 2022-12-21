DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,303.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $59,633.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock valued at $785,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

