DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after buying an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.48. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.