DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after buying an additional 931,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $150.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.