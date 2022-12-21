DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

