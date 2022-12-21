DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $429,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 874,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $50,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

