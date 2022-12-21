DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGMO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 676,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.