DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $627,000 Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $83,643. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

