DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $637,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

