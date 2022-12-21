DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $658,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

ANET stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,489,273 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

