DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $715,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 481.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

