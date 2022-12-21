DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.