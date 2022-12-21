DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.6 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $210.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

