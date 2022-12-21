DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $692,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

