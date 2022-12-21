DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $742,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 271,614 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

