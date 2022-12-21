DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $285,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

