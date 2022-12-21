DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

