DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after buying an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

