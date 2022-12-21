DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $36,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

