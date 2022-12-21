DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 152.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 354,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.