DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 760,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,362,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

