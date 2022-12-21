DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after purchasing an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.