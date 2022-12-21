DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 100 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.