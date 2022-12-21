DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 111 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

