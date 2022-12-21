DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 184 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 72.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

