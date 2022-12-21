DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 228 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.00. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

